Jeremy Renner Fires Back at Ex-Wife in Custody Battle

Jeremy Renner is now in an all-out custody war with his ex-wife ... claiming that if anyone should be stripped of custody of their daughter ... it's her!!!

The actor filed new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, requesting sole legal and physical custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Ava. He also wants his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, to be limited to only monitored visitation rights.

TMZ broke the story ... Sonni recently filed nearly identical legal docs, claiming that she should be the one to get custody. Both Sonni and Jeremy are asking the court to change their previous agreement, which gave them joint custody. It's unclear what triggered her to make that move, but Sonni and Jeremy have had a tumultuous history.

You'll recall, in the past Sonni claimed Jeremy's gun collection put Ava at risk ... particularly because one of the weapons was out in the open, behind a bar. Jeremy called BS ... claiming his guns were always under lock and key.