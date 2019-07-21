Comic-Con Attracts Huge Celebs including 'GOT'
Comic-Con Huge Celebs Show Including 'GOT'
7/21/2019 7:19 AM PT
Comic-Con may be 100 miles from Hollywood, but it seems Hollywood made the trek to San Diego 'cause everyone showed up.
Partial list ... Angelina Jolie, Chris Hemsworth, Salma Hayek, Tom Cruise, Conan O'Brien, Natalie Portman, Cory Booker, Orlando Bloom, Olivia Munn, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Taron Egerton, Jessica Chastain, Cara Delevingne, Evan Rachel Wood, Jeremy Renner, Jerry O'Connell, John Bradley, Maisie Williams, Kristen Bell, Patrick Stewart, Norman Reedus, and Aisha Tyler.
Some of the panels ... "Game of Thrones," "The Eternals," "The Walking Dead," "Star Trek" Universe, "Riverdale," "Veronica Mars," "Black Widow," "Terminator: Dark Fate," and Marvel Studios.
Comic-Con continues Sunday.
16 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.