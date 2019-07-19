Tom Cruise Revives Les Grossman from 'Tropic Thunder' and it's Epic
Tom Cruise Revives Les Grossman from 'Tropic Thunder!!!'
7/19/2019 10:12 AM PT
LES GROSSMAN IS ALIVE AND WELL!!!
Tom Cruise revived the overweight studio exec character from "Tropic Thunder" Thursday night on Conan O'Brien's show at Comic-Con in San Diego. 11 years later and Tom has NOT lost the famous dance moves that catapulted Les into legendary status.
Tom made a surprise appearance at Comic-Con to promote the first "Top Gun: Maverick" trailer -- which looks SICK, BTW -- and later stopped by "Conan" to reminisce about the Ben Stiller-directed action-comedy.
Ya gotta watch ... after busting out the dance moves and explaining how that sequence all came about ... Tom summed up the glory days by busting out Les' signature cursing dialogue -- at Conan's request. Tom obliged.
Tom, of course, dropped the classic Les line -- "Would you stand back and literally f*** your own face?!?" -- during a scene with Matthew McConaughey as Rick Peck.
There was no fat suit or bald head for Tom to slip into ... but his delivery was spot on, which begs the question ... how about "Tropic Thunder 2"?!?!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.