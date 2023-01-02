Actor Jeremy Renner Critically Injured in Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner was seriously injured during a snowplow accident at a Nevada ski resort -- and had to be airlifted to a hospital.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actor was in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier [Sunday],” a rep told Deadline.

The rep says Jeremy's receiving excellent care, but would not disclose details about the accident or the injuries.

Renner has a house in the Mount Rose Ski Tahoe resort near Reno, which got slammed by a snowstorm on New Year's Eve. Thousands of homes in the area apparently lost power ... it's not clear if Jeremy's house was also impacted.