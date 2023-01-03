Jeremy Renner Shares Photo of Injuries Following Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is giving fans a glimpse of just how bad his condition is following the snowplow incident that left him badly injured ... sharing a photo of his bruised and battered face.

Renner posted the photo Tuesday with the caption, "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

One of the actor's eyes is totally bruised and swollen, and he's got multiple scrapes on his face. His rep tells us, "Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits. He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones."

At a press conference Tuesday, cops revealed Renner was helping a family member get their vehicle out of the snow with his Snowcat plowing machine. The actor got out to talk to the family member, and the machine started to roll ... Renner attempted to get back inside the Snowcat and got run over.

Investigators don't believe Renner was impaired at all during the incident, and it was purely an accident. They are, however, checking into any sort of mechanical failure that may have happened.

The incident left Renner with blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.