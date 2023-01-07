Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Him and Hospital Medical Staff on Eve of Birthday

Jeremy Renner is giving us regular progress reports after his horrendous snowplowing accident, and it's looking hopeful as he thanked the hospital staff the day before his birthday.

Jeremy posted a pic of himself in bed with a rather large group with the caption, "Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey." The prayer emojis did not go unnoticed.

This is Jeremy's third post ... Tuesday he gave an update thanking his fans, with only a photo of his head, saying ... "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Play video content

Then Thursday, he posted video of his sister shampooing/massaging his head ... calling it a "spa moment." So his sense of humor is clearly intact.

He's already had at least one surgery and presumably has a long road to recovery, but doctors are optimistic.