Jeremy Renner Describes Snowplow Accident, Animation Shows Gruesome Outcome

Jeremy Renner was so badly injured after being run over by that snowplow, he actually saw one of his eyes -- which had popped out of its socket -- with his other eye.

Check out the animation of how the accident occurred ... an animation featured in his ABC sit-down with Diane Sawyer, which aired Thursday night. As Jeremy describes it, he was in the cab of the snowplow but wanted to see where his nephew was. He stepped onto the track of the snowplow to look, but the track was moving and he fell to the ground. He then saw his nephew was in harm's way and tried to get back on the plow by jumping on the track, and that's when he was run over.

Jeremy says it was all a blur ... "Too many things are going in the body to feel pain, it's everything." He went on ... "It's like if your soul could have pain."

Jeremy got extremely emotional when Diane showed him a photo of his daughter hugging him in his hospital bed.

As you know, Jeremy suffered more than 30 broken bones, a punctured liver and many other injuries. He's making what looks like a super-human recovery.