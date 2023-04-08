Jeremy Renner Hits Up Six Flags with Family 3 Months After Snowplow Accident

Play video content

Jeremy Renner continues to amaze ... he's gone from an ever-so-close near-death experience to Six Flags ... in just a few months!

Jeremy took his fam to Six Flags on Good Friday ... and tooled around the park on a motorized scooter.

He posted the pics and video with the caption, "Leading the way Best I can Spring Break 2023!!!" ... adding, "Good Friday, made magic happen on the mountain with some of my amazing family!"

Jeremy's come back to the L.A. area where he's recovering at home ... this just three months after he was run over by a snowplow on New Year's Day. His injuries were massive ... more than 30 broken bones, a punctured liver, a collapsed lung and a lot more.

The 'Avengers' star described the pain and the enormity of the injuries to Diane Sawyer, and the animation that was created to show how he was run over is bone-chilling.

Jeremy said the snowplow began to slide, and he worried his nephew might be crushed between the plow and another vehicle, so he stepped out of the cab and put his foot on the track to look, only to fall to the ground. He believed his nephew might get crushed so he jumped back onto the track, but it was moving and sucked him under, running him over.