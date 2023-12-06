Jeremy Renner Wears Leg Compression Device In NYC, Year After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, but 'The Avengers' star looked more like Iron Man while traveling through NYC's JFK Airport ... thanks to a compression device he has to wear nearly 1 year after his horrific snowplow accident.

The actor wore 2 of the devices -- used to improve blood flow and reduce pain and swelling -- strapped to his lower legs ... along with some warm winter threads during his Wednesday travel plans.

Though, Jeremy has already come a long way since miraculously surviving the ordeal of being crushed by his snowplow on New Year's Day.

As well as his broken bones, he also suffered a collapsed lung and punctured liver ... but defied the odds a mere 10 weeks later as he began to walk with the aid of a cane.

Play video content ABC

Video footage captured the horror of the accident ... with a team of medics racing to save his life before he was eventually airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

As well as the actions of the first responders, Jeremy told Jimmy Kimmel months later that his survival was down to pure luck.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.