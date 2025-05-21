Jeremy Renner 'Pissed' His Peaceful Near-Death Experience Was Ruined By Rescuers

Play video content Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa

Jeremy Renner remains among the living, which is pretty great news for of his family, friends and fans ... but there is someone who has a slight issue with it -- the actor himself.

The Marvel star made an unusual admission recently on Kelly Ripa’s "Let’s Talk Off Camera" podcast, when talking about nearly dying in a 2023 snowplow accident in Northern California ... in which several of his bones were turned to dust when he was crushed.

JR told Kelly being alive is all well and good ... but he was also "pissed" for a time about being revived ... 'cause the experience of dying was pretty freaking sweet.

"It's a wonderful, wonderful relief to be removed from your body. It is the most exhilarating peace you could ever feel," explained Jeremy ... who also used to words "magical" and "magnificent."

Seemingly over his bitterness of, you know, living ... Jeremy told Kelly the experience taught him what was truly important in life -- and gave him a better understanding of his true being.