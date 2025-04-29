Jeremy Renner Says He 'Died' From Snowplow Accident in New Memoir

Jeremy Renner is giving a shocking account of his near-fatal 2023 snowplow accident ... saying at one point, he briefly died.

The Marvel star spells it all out in his new memoir, "My Next Breath," detailing everything that came with getting mowed by a 14,000-pound snowplow.

In an excerpt from the book, according to UsWeekly, Renner describes the agony he faced after saving his young nephew from the machine, lying helpless after breaking over 30 bones.

.@JeremyRenner credits "the simplicity of just breathing" with saving his life, as he waited for paramedics after breaking more than 38 bones when he was crushed beneath a Snowcat on New Year's Day in 2023.



Renner's new book, "My Next Breath," tells the story of the accident and…

He says, "After about 30 minutes on the ice, of breathing manually for so long, an effort akin to doing 10 or 20 push-ups per minute for half an hour … that’s when I died," adding, "I died, right there on the driveway to my house."

Renner is confident he died ... saying a neighbor saw him turn a "gray-green color" before he closed his eyes and his heart rate "bottomed out at 18."

Jeremy recounts a sense of euphoria, claiming his life flashed before him, saying, "When I died, what I felt was energy, a constantly connected, beautiful and fantastic energy. There was no time, place, or space, and nothing to see, except a kind of electric, two-way vision made from strands of that inconceivable energy."

Almost like a scene from a movie ... Renner explains he then felt a force telling him to not "let go," and bringing him back to life.

The actor now sees his brutal accident as a "glory moment" and proudly touts that he "didn't f***ing die."