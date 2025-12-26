Tyler Perry Sued For Sexual Battery by 'Madea Halloween' Actor

Tyler Perry is being sued by an actor who appeared in "Boo! A Madea Halloween" ... with the actor accusing Perry of making unwanted advances and groping him without consent.

Mario Rodriguez -- a model and actor -- filed the lawsuit against Perry and Lionsgate Films Thursday in California ... claiming he first connected with Perry in 2015 after a gym trainer approached him and told him Perry wanted to meet him.

Rodriguez claims Perry called him later the same day, and that Perry told him he was writing a new movie which might contain a part for him. Rodriguez says he told Perry he didn't have any acting experience, to which he allegedly replied ... "You know, Mario, I'm not a bad person to know and have in your corner."

Rodriguez says Perry invited him to his home, where the two drank in his kitchen before proceeding down to a home theater where he claims Perry rubbed his shoulders and chest while moaning sexually. Rodriguez says he left the house shortly after.

Rodriguez alleges in his lawsuit he and Perry only saw each other on set while shooting the movie ... and he makes it clear Perry was never inappropriate toward him during production.

After filming concluded, though, Rodriguez claims Perry would invite him to his house to discuss future projects ... though he alleges Perry asked him graphic sexual questions on several occasions.

In 2018, Rodriguez says he went to Perry's house, believing the two would discuss possible career opportunities. However, once there, Rodriguez claims Perry asked him if he enjoyed receiving oral sex before reaching into his underwear and grabbed his penis.

Rodriguez claims Perry gave him money -- $5,000 -- after the incident while apologizing for his alleged conduct.

During another alleged interaction, Rodriguez claims Perry grabbed his hand and forced him to touch Perry's penis. When Rodriguez says he got up to leave, he claims Perry gave him another $5K.

Rodriguez is suing Perry for sexual assault, sexual battery, and emotional distress ... and, he's asking for punitive damages of at least $77 million.

Perry's attorney, Alex Spiro, tells TMZ ... "Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago which will also be a failed money grab."