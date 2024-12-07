Tyler Perry's Studio President Steve Mensch Killed In Plane Crash

Steve Mensch, the president and manager of general operations at Tyler Perry Studios, was killed in a single-seater plane crash in Florida on Friday night, a source close to the studios told TMZ.

Steve was the pilot of a single-seat plane that crashed on a road in Homosassa, Florida.

Highway Patrol Troopers told local media they responded to the fatal crash, which happened on West White Dogwood Drive near the intersection of US 98, which is connected to US 19 in Homosassa.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Steve has been the president of Tyler Perry Studios since 2016 ... and his LinkedIn profile says he oversaw operations at Tyler's 300-acre studio in Atlanta -- adding he became a "significant figure" in the Georgia business community.

TMZ is told everyone from Tyler Perry Studios is completely devastated by the news.

Steve is survived by his wife and 3 kids.

He was 62.