Mark Withers, 'Stranger Things' and 'Magnum, P.I' Actor, Dead at 77

Mark Withers -- a veteran actor who spend decades in the biz and appeared on such shows as "Stranger Things," "Magnum, P.I." and "Dynasty" -- has died.

In a statement to Variety ... Mark's daughter, Jessie, said the cause of death was pancreatic cancer ... and he died Nov. 22.

“He confronted his illness with the same strength and dignity he brought to his craft, creating a legacy of warmth, humor, and dedication, along with his remarkable ability to make every role unforgettable," Jessie said.

She added ... "Mark’s enduring talent and commitment to the industry will be fondly remembered by colleagues, friends, and fans alike.”

In addition to his role as Steven’s boyfriend Ted in “Dynasty,” Withers had guest appearances on “Wonder Woman,” “Magnum, P.I.,” “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Hart to Hart,” “Remington Steele,” “Dallas,” “L.A. Law,” “Days of Our Lives,” “Matlock,” “Kaz,” “The King of Queens," “Frasier" ... and most recently, "Stranger Things."

Mark is survived by his wife, Haiyan Liu Withers, and his daughter, Jessie.

He was 77.