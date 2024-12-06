Chuck Norris' Mom Dead at 103

Chuck Norris is in mourning ... because his mom, Wilma, is dead.

The "Walker, Texas Ranger" star just announced his mom's death ... saying she died Wednesday morning and "went home to be with Jesus."

Chuck is remembering his mother as "a woman of unwavering faith, a beacon of light in our lives" ... and he says "her love reflected God's grace."

Growing up with his mom in Oklahoma, Kansas and California, Chuck says her laughter "filled our home with joy, and her hugs provided a sense of safety that we will forever cherish." He says his earliest memories are her teaching him the importance of kindness and compassion.

Chuck also says Wilma "had a remarkable way of making everyone feel special, often putting the needs of others before her own" ... and he's "thankful for the countless lessons she shared, the prayers she lifted for us, and the way she embodied the love of Christ every day."

Wilma was 103.