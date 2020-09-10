Chuck Norris Sues Company Claiming It's Using Him for Fake Erectile Dysfunction Ads

Exclusive

Chuck Norris is going after a company that's using his iconic action star status and masculine reputation to sell boner pills ... according to a new lawsuit.

The "Walker, Texas Ranger" star's suing a company he believes goes by a couple different names -- Bio-Molecular Solutions and Biogenetics -- claiming it's using his famous name and face to promote a product called Provitra ... which is like Viagra.

Norris claims his wife, Gena -- who's also suing the company -- discovered the scam in June, when she saw an online ad with a provocative headline, "A Tragic End Today for Chuck Norris."

According to the docs ... once the ad is clicked, the reader is taken to another site that looks very similar to a Fox News article with the headline, "Big Pharma In Outrage Over Norris' New ED Product...Chuck Kicks Back With This!"

Norris claims the phony article -- which features a photo of him and his wife -- includes completely false assertions throughout, including that he "revealed his new Erectile Dysfunction cure on the Dr. Phil Show."

Finally, the phony article includes a call to action to receive a free bottle of the ED pills, and all the hyperlinks take the reader to a third website -- a point-of-sale page for Provitra ... according to the lawsuit.

Norris says neither he nor Gena have ever authorized the company -- or any others in the boner biz -- to use their names, photos or likenesses and are not receiving any compensation for the ads.

He also says this isn't the first time they've had to do battle over scam ads. According to the suit, they tried to stop a similar illegal scam in 2019 and were successful for awhile ... but it recently came raging back.