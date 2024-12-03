Eminem's Mom Debbie Nelson Dead at 69

Eminem's mom Debbie Nelson has died following a battle with advanced lung cancer, TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ Debbie passed away due to lung cancer. She died last night in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Debbie's diagnosis was first revealed in September ... and reports at the time said she didn't have long to live.

Eminem's relationship with his mother has famously been a rollercoaster of drama and dysfunction.

In his early career, he publicly accused her of being neglectful and abusive, often airing their dirty laundry in scathing tracks like "Cleanin' Out My Closet."

Debbie sued him for defamation in 1999, further straining their bond, and also wrote a tell-all 2007 memoir, "My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem."

Over time, though, the two have made attempts to reconcile. Eminem's 2013 track "Headlights" marked a turning point ... and he expressed regret over his harsh words and apologized for their strained relationship.

Their on-and-off bond improved in recent years, and Debbie congratulated Eminem on his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2022.

She was 69.