Tyler Perry Sexual Assault and Harassment Accuser Speaks Out About Lawsuit

... He Got Into Bed With Me

The actor suing Tyler Perry for sexual assault and harassment is going on national TV to double down on his salacious claims against the billionaire ... recounting the first alleged incident.

Derek Dixon, who had a role on Tyler's long-running TV show "The Oval," sat down with ABC News and told Linsey Davis about his alleged interactions with Tyler.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Asked about the first alleged instance of sexual harassment, Derek says "I got into bed and then I noticed that he climbed into bed with me as well and started rubbing my leg. I jumped up out of bed."

Derek also tells Linsey, "Unless someone has been through something where they have their control over their bodies taken away you don't really understand the kind of feelings that you get in that moment."

The full interview is airing tonight on ABC News Live PRIME, and this is all the network's released, at this point ... but we know much more from the lawsuit.

TMZ broke the story when Derek filed back in June, claiming Tyler invited him in January 2020 to his Atlanta home, where he drank too much, and ended up sleeping in a guest room.

Just as he told ABC, in the suit Derek claims Tyler got into the bed with him, and started touching his thighs. He says he rejected the advances that night.

Dixon is suing Tyler and Tyler Perry Studios for quid pro quo and workplace sexual harassment and sexual assault and battery ... seeking $260 million in damages.