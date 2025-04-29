Oprah Dances With Tyler Perry at Beyoncé Concert in L.A., on Video

Play video content Instagram / @oprah

Oprah and Tyler Perry got down at Beyoncé's first stop on her "Cowboy Carter" tour ... cutting a rug in a suite as Bey sang her country anthem ... and it's all on video.

Orpah goes crazy as soon as Beyoncé starts singing "Texas Hold 'Em" ... and she has someone in her party recording her dancing in the front row of her private suite at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tyler's in the suite too ... and it doesn't take long for him to start dancing with Oprah ... and they're belting out the lyrics as they're moving and grooving.

Oprah and Tyler were supporting Beyoncé on the first night of her tour ... and despite some rumblings about low ticket sales, the place looks pretty packed in Oprah's video.

Beyoncé played for 3 hours Monday night and mixed in some of her classics with her country songs ... "Texas Hold 'Em" came towards the end of the show, but Oprah and Tyler had plenty left in the tank.

This was the first of Beyoncé's 5 nights at SoFi ... and it will be interesting to see what other celebs come out to see her perform.