Beyoncé Hits the Stage at SoFi Stadium with Blue Ivy and Rumi

Beyoncé hit the stage at LA's SoFi Stadium Monday night -- belting out a slew of her biggest hits and giving a double surprise to her screaming fans.

The iconic singer performed a three-hour set before a live audience, playing a total of 36 of her hits, including "Ameriican Reqiuem," “Formation,” “Cuff It” and “Crazy in Love,” as well as songs from her 2024 country album, "Cowboy Carter," which is also the name of her tour.

At one point, Beyonce brought out her kiddos, Rumi and Blue Ivy, to help her crank out "Protector" -- and everyone went wild.

Check out the video ... Blue Ivy is one of the dancers standing behind Beyoncé and both are wearing similar sparkly outfits. As you know, Blue Ivy made a number of cameos as a back up dancer for Beyoncé throughout her "Renaissance" world tour.

Rumi, on the other hand, is new to the scene, but she didn't disappoint. She sported a shiny gold dress and held hands with her mom as Bey sang the lyrics to "Protector." In the middle of the tune, Rumi got very excited, waving to the crowd and hugging Beyoncé. Cute stuff.

By the way, last night's SoFi show looked jam-packed despite reports that ticket sales were down and being purchased at very low prices.