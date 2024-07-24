Beyoncé's Overrated & Taylor Swift Way More Talented, Says Exodus Guitarist

Gary Holt says Beyoncé's super overrated and not all that talented -- whereas Taylor Swift, in his opinion, blows her outta the water on multiple fronts ... hot take ahead, y'all.

The thrash metal rocker/Exodus guitarist sat down for an interview on the "Scandalous Podcast" and gave a harsh review of Queen Bey's catalog and accolades ... claiming her body of work has required a massive team, including songwriters ... comparing her to Taylor.

Play video content Scandalous Podcast

Then he brings out the big guns ... calling Beyoncé one of music's most overrated stars with just "marginal" talent -- and he also crapped on her daughter Blue Ivy.

Holt views BI's achievements thus far as pure nepotism ... blasting her over the fact she's won a Grammy "because she probably threw some f****** kindergarten rhyme on one line," as GH put it.

He peppers this convo with juxtapositions to TayTay ... lauding T-Swift for her hard work and kind, positive attitude -- while questioning why people hate her.

Bottom line ... he thinks Taylor's great, and that Beyoncé is not -- that much he makes clear.

Bey and Tay have drawn ongoing comparisons since embarking on dueling tours last year ... Beyoncé's "Renaissance" and Taylor's "Eras" tours made hundreds of millions during their runs and helped lift entire economies.