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West Wilson & Amanda Batula Ditch the Drama for Italian Date Night, Watch!

Amanda Batula & West Wilson When in Rome ... Wining & Dining!

By TMZ Staff
Published
amanda-batula-west-wilson-kal-05-26-2026
ROMAN HOLIDAY
Video: West Wilson & Amanda Batula Ditch the Drama for Italian Date Night
TMZ.com

Amanda Batula and West Wilson are ditching the drama and wining and dining instead ... enjoying a date night in Rome, TMZ has learned.

We obtained video of the "Summer House" stars enjoying a romantic evening in Italy over a couple glasses of wine ... just ahead of Part 1 of the 'SH' reunion airing.

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As we previously reported, they're in Italy for West's cousin's wedding ... and Amanda's his plus 1.

So while the scandalized stars didn't hop on a plane just to avoid attention from the reunion, it is an added bonus.

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SHOCKING REVELATIONS!!
Video: 'Summer House' Cast Slams Amanda Batula in Audio Leak From Reunion, Bravo Investigating

As you know ... Amanda's cast mates went for the jugular in leaked audio from the reunion taping ... and fans will finally get to see it play out tonight.

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