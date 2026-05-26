West Wilson & Amanda Batula Ditch the Drama for Italian Date Night, Watch!
Amanda Batula & West Wilson When in Rome ... Wining & Dining!
Published
Amanda Batula and West Wilson are ditching the drama and wining and dining instead ... enjoying a date night in Rome, TMZ has learned.
We obtained video of the "Summer House" stars enjoying a romantic evening in Italy over a couple glasses of wine ... just ahead of Part 1 of the 'SH' reunion airing.
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As we previously reported, they're in Italy for West's cousin's wedding ... and Amanda's his plus 1.
So while the scandalized stars didn't hop on a plane just to avoid attention from the reunion, it is an added bonus.
As you know ... Amanda's cast mates went for the jugular in leaked audio from the reunion taping ... and fans will finally get to see it play out tonight.