West Wilson & Amanda Batula Ditch the Drama for Italian Date Night, Watch!

Play video content Video: West Wilson & Amanda Batula Ditch the Drama for Italian Date Night TMZ.com

Amanda Batula and West Wilson are ditching the drama and wining and dining instead ... enjoying a date night in Rome, TMZ has learned.

We obtained video of the "Summer House" stars enjoying a romantic evening in Italy over a couple glasses of wine ... just ahead of Part 1 of the 'SH' reunion airing.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As we previously reported, they're in Italy for West's cousin's wedding ... and Amanda's his plus 1.

So while the scandalized stars didn't hop on a plane just to avoid attention from the reunion, it is an added bonus.