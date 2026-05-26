Amanda Batula and West Wilson Leave the Country Ahead of Reunion Airing

Amanda Batula and West Wilson are getting the hell out of the U.S. ... just as the "Summer House" reunion is about to air.

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The scandalized reality stars were spotted at the airport hopping on a flight to Italy ... just before part 1 of the reunion hits Bravo. TMZ has confirmed with sources close to the couple that Amanda is his plus-1 to his cousin's wedding abroad.

As we previously reported, leaked audio from the taping seems to show the 3-part reunion is going to be an explosive one ... with the cast turning on Amanda and West.

The leaked sound bites included snippets of various "Summer House" stars ripping Amanda for getting together -- and sneaking around -- with former BFF Ciara Miller's ex.

On West's "Show Me Something" podcast, he insisted he's jetting off to his cousin's wedding ... not to dodge drama.

He told cohost Sophie Cunningham on their latest episode ... "I have a wedding I leave for later today and I forgot it's a f***ing holiday and all the dry cleaners are closed and they have all my shirts."