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Ciara Miller Reveals How She's Preparing for 'Dancing With the Stars'

'Summer House' Star Ciara Miller Ballroom Prep Starts in the Gym!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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DANCE PREP PLANS
Video: Ciara Miller Opens Up About ‘DWTS’ Preparation Process
TMZ.com

Ciara Miller says she's got one thing on her mind before stepping into the "Dancing With the Stars" ballroom ... getting back into the gym.

We caught up with the "Summer House" star in NYC Monday where she dished on how she's preparing for her upcoming run on "DWTS" ... admitting she definitely needs to start working out more before heading off to Los Angeles to film.

Ciara Miller Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Ciara Miller Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Sounds like Ciara knows ballroom rehearsals can be brutal and she's trying to get camera ready before the real training begins.

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When we asked Ciara how she's doing amid everything going on these days she told our photog she's so good.

The comments come while Ciara is still dealing with fallout from the messy Amanda Batula and West Wilson drama that's been dominating the "SH" conversation.

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As TMZ reported ... lots of fans turned on Amanda after she struck up a romance with West, Ciara's ex, leading to major tension within the friend group and intense drama at the reunion.

But based on our convo, Ciara appears to have moved forward and is focusing more on dance floors than Hamptons drama.

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