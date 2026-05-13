Ariana Madix Reacts to Ciara Miller Heartbreak Comparisons

Play video content Video: Ariana Madix Talks About Being Compared to Ciara Miller Amid Summer House Scandal Bravo

Ariana Madix is all for the comparisons between her and Ciara Miller after the "Summer House" star was publicly betrayed by West Wilson and Amanda Batula this year.

The "Vanderpump Rules" alum addressed the comparisons on her Tuesday night "Watch What Happens Live" appearance and confirmed to host Andy Cohen that there are 100% similarities between Scandoval and West and Amanda's situation. She's not saying they're the exact same ... but they're similar enough to warrant the comparison.

Play video content Video: West Wilson Reveals Timeline of Romance with Amanda Batula Show Me Something

Remember -- Ariana was heartbroken publicly when she discovered her longtime beau Tom Sandoval was secretly hooking up with their "Vanderpump Rules" costar Raquel Leviss ... a major situation labeled as "Scandoval."

Meanwhile, Amanda was one of Ciara's closest pals ... and then began dating her ex, West, this year.

Although the scenarios aren't the exact same, Ciara has certainly begun to follow Ariana's footsteps. They starred in a Sonic commercial that poked fun at the situation together, and now Ciara landed a cohosting stint on "Love Island USA: Aftersun." As you know, Ariana began hosting "Love Island USA" following Tom's scandal.