Amanda Batula Out with Friend After West Wilson's Kickball Celebration

Amanda Batula's not sitting at home, waiting by the phone for West Wilson to call ... she's got a life of her own -- stepping out solo to get a drink with a pal in NYC!

We've obtained photos of the "Summer House" star hanging out at Bar Pisellino in Greenwich Village Friday evening ... deep in conversation with a pal.

Sources tell us the two seemed locked into their discussion ... barely noticing any of the busy happy hour traffic going on around them.

Of course, Amanda is just taking a page out of West's book ... after he hit a bar with his buddies following a kickball game and really lived it up

We got video of the social butterfly running around an establishment on the Lower East Side Thursday night ... with eyewitnesses telling us he chatted up quite a few women there.

Play video content Video: West Wilson Spotted Mingling With Women, Batula Nowhere in Sight TMZ.com

Our sources say the pair are still together ... and West was simply having a good time with some friends.

As you know ... the two confirmed their romance at the end of March -- and, they even sat through a "Summer House" reunion where they were raked over the coals for getting together.