Kyle Cooke Shades West Wilson's Leaked Nudes

Why Would West Share His Willy Like That?!

Kyle Cooke is NOT impressed by West Wilson's leaked nudes ... and even shaded his "Summer House" costar while discussing them!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Check it out -- Kyle spoke about West's willy to comedian and journo Adam Glyn Thursday night ... saying they're not pics he'd choose to pass around. He also questioned West's claim it was leaked, debating ... "I think he said it was leaked, but I’m like, ‘You’d have to leak it.'"

As you know, West said his d*** pic was passed around ahead of the Season 10 reunion that taped in late April -- when the cast ridiculed his relationship with Kyle's estranged wife Amanda Batula.

When asked about how his penis would compare to West's, Kyle joked ... "I would just maybe get a little blood flow going [before taking the pic]."

Play video content Video: West Wilson Opens Up About Reunion Leaks And His Own Personal Leaks Show Me Something Sophie Cunningham & West Wilson

West addressed the leak on Wednesday's episode of his and Sophie Cunningham's "Show Me Something" podcast, saying ... "They're not even sexual, they look medical. I'm soft in all of them. I don't even know if the other two are me."

The reality star said he didn't know the photos became public until seconds before cameras were rolling for the "Summer House" reunion, and has no clue who posted them.

It was a rough 24 hours for West -- which also included his cousin Dakota Sweeney being arrested for the murder of his 75-year-old step-grandma, Gayle R. Wilson.