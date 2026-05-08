West Wilson Seen Chatting Up Women in NYC, No Amanda Batula in Sight

Play video content Video: Wilson Spotted Mingling With Women, Batula Nowhere in Sight TMZ.com

West Wilson looked like he was flying solo on a night out in NYC ... despite being in a new romance with Amanda Batula.

TMZ has obtained video of the "Summer House" star out on the Lower East Side Thursday night, and he's clearly in party mode ... with no sign of Amanda anywhere.

Witnesses tell TMZ West hit 82 Stanton with his teammates, where he spent the night talking to multiple women and making the rounds. One person there says he was "definitely flirting."

No PDA was spotted.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... they're still together romantically, adding West was out celebrating a kickball win with his team.

The sighting is still raising eyebrows, especially since West and Amanda only confirmed they were dating at the end of March ... just over two months after Amanda and Kyle Cooke revealed they were ending their marriage.