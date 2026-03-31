'Summer House' Stars Amanda Batula & West Wilson Confirm Romance Rumors

"Summer House" stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirmed the Scamanda rumors ... with a new Instagram story they both shared.

They addressed the "growing online speculation" in a lengthy message to "provide some clarity," stressing they weren't trying to hide anything.

They wrote ... "Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it."

The couple explained that they've been friends for years, and a budding romance was "the last thing either of us expected."

In case you're not up on the Bravo lore ... Amanda had been married to fellow cast member Kyle Cooke before recently separating.