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Taron Egerton and Brooks Nader Step Out for Date Night, See the Pics!

Brooks Nader Smoke Show On Dinner Date With Taron Egerton

By TMZ Staff
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Brooks Nader And Taron Egerton Step Out In Los Angeles For Date Night
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Brooks Nader And Taron Egerton Date Night Launch Gallery
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New couple Taron Egerton and Brooks Nader went out for a dinner date on Sunday -- they were snapped leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA.

Brooks' sister Sarah Jane Nader played third wheel on the outing ... where the pair spent 2 hours at the Italian restaurant.

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The actor kept it casual in jeans, blue sneakers, and a hat -- covering up his white T-shirt with a blue button-down.

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Meanwhile, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was red hot in a short dress, black mid-calf boots, and a leather jacket.

The two are definitely boo'd up -- they were photographed getting into the same Uber limo leaving the restaurant.

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And this isn't the only night out the new lovebirds had this weekend ... they were seen Saturday night grabbing dinner on the beach.

Sources told TMZ ... Brooks and Taron have been on more than five dates since they first met earlier this year.

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