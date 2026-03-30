Taron Egerton and Brooks Nader Step Out for Date Night, See the Pics!

New couple Taron Egerton and Brooks Nader went out for a dinner date on Sunday -- they were snapped leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA.

Brooks' sister Sarah Jane Nader played third wheel on the outing ... where the pair spent 2 hours at the Italian restaurant.

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The actor kept it casual in jeans, blue sneakers, and a hat -- covering up his white T-shirt with a blue button-down.

Meanwhile, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was red hot in a short dress, black mid-calf boots, and a leather jacket.

The two are definitely boo'd up -- they were photographed getting into the same Uber limo leaving the restaurant.

And this isn't the only night out the new lovebirds had this weekend ... they were seen Saturday night grabbing dinner on the beach.