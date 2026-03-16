Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Baywatch' Reboot Cast Trains on L.A. Beach Ahead of Filming, Watch

'Baywatch' Reboot Cast Dives In To Beach Training!!!🌊

By TMZ Staff
Published
031626 baywatch kal
BEACH BODS
The Image Direct

The "Baywatch" reboot is already making waves ... the cast hit the beach to start training for their steamy new roles!

Shay Mitchell was swimwear-ready alongside castmates Noah Beck, Jessica Belkin, Thaddeus LaGrone, and Stephen Amell as they splashed into the L.A. surf to get the hang of playing real-life lifeguards.

'Baywatch' Stars Jessica Belkin, Shay Mitchell, Noah Beck & Stephen Amell In Malibu
Launch Gallery
'Baywatch' Babes Launch Gallery
The Image Direct

The weather in L.A. over the weekend was scorching ... basically the perfect conditions for a little "method acting" in the water. Tough job, right?

From a distance, you’d swear filming was already underway ... the group had their bright-yellow rescue cans in hand and looked ready to sprint down the sand at any second on Friday.

0316-Jessica-Belkin,-Shay-Mitchell-SUB

Let’s just say "Babe-watch" is already heating up -- as we told you, Livvy Dunne and Brooks Nader are joining the cast too ... this reboot’s shaping up to make a serious splash when it finally hits screens!

Related articles