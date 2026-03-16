'Baywatch' Reboot Cast Trains on L.A. Beach Ahead of Filming, Watch
'Baywatch' Reboot Cast Dives In To Beach Training!!!🌊
The "Baywatch" reboot is already making waves ... the cast hit the beach to start training for their steamy new roles!
Shay Mitchell was swimwear-ready alongside castmates Noah Beck, Jessica Belkin, Thaddeus LaGrone, and Stephen Amell as they splashed into the L.A. surf to get the hang of playing real-life lifeguards.
The weather in L.A. over the weekend was scorching ... basically the perfect conditions for a little "method acting" in the water. Tough job, right?
From a distance, you’d swear filming was already underway ... the group had their bright-yellow rescue cans in hand and looked ready to sprint down the sand at any second on Friday.
Let’s just say "Babe-watch" is already heating up -- as we told you, Livvy Dunne and Brooks Nader are joining the cast too ... this reboot’s shaping up to make a serious splash when it finally hits screens!