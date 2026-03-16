'Baywatch' Reboot Cast Trains on L.A. Beach Ahead of Filming, Watch

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The "Baywatch" reboot is already making waves ... the cast hit the beach to start training for their steamy new roles!

The weather in L.A. over the weekend was scorching ... basically the perfect conditions for a little "method acting" in the water. Tough job, right?

From a distance, you’d swear filming was already underway ... the group had their bright-yellow rescue cans in hand and looked ready to sprint down the sand at any second on Friday.