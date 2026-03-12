Livvy Dunne in Final Talks for 'Baywatch' Reboot With Brooks Nader, Shay Mitchell

Social influencer Livvy Dunne is setting her sights on Hollywood and is in final talks to join the "Baywatch" reboot with Shay Mitchell and Brooks Nader, TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ that Livvy -- who is with MLB star Paul Skenes -- will be potentially playing a character named Grace.

The other cast members previously announced include Stephen Amell as “Hobie,” Jessica Belkin as “Charlie,” Noah Beck as “Luke,” Shay Mitchell as “Trina,” Hassie Harrison as “Nat,” Thaddeus LaGrone as “Brad,” Brooks Nader as “Selene,” and David Chokachi as “Cody.”

We're told the cast currently in place had the first table read last week. Sources tell us they are excited about how the project is coming along.

Amell’s character is the son of David Hasselhoff’s iconic character, Mitch Buchannon, from the original series, though Hasselhoff has not been announced to return as of yet.