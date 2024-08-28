'Baywatch' Star Jeremy Jackson Admits Sniffing Female Costars' Swimsuits

Jeremy Jackson, the former child star best known for playing David Hasselhoff's son on "Baywatch," may be oversharing a bit about his NSFW antics while filming the action drama.

The actor, who played Hobie Buchannon for 8 seasons, declared in the new docuseries, "After Baywatch: Moment In The Sun," going through puberty while surrounded by scantily clad costars was no easy feat.

As Jeremy put it ... he coped by breaking into his castmates' trailers and sniffing their bathing suits. He continued ... "Let’s just say I’ve sniffed every person on 'Baywatch.'"

Jeremy made a similar confession in 2011, when he told Howard Stern he once pleasured himself while getting a big whiff of Pamela Anderson's red one-piece.

He noted ... "All the girls’ Playboys were around … you get to flipping through a few of those and then you start thinking, ’How can I enhance this experience?’"

Nicole Eggert, who played Summer Quinn on "Baywatch," admitted on the docuseries she wasn't all that surprised by Jeremy's confession ... applauding her former costar for his honesty.

Jeremy notably exited the series around the time he turned 18 ... later confessing his hard-partying ways -- including a growing drug addiction -- played a factor in his departure.

He shared in the new docuseries ... "That was a crazy time. I was in full-blown f***-it mode. That drug had a hold of me and I was just spiraling down, for sure."