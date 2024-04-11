Tom Brady Reveals Pamela Anderson Was His Childhood Crush

Believe it or not, there was a point in Tom Brady's life where he wouldn't have minded being more like Tommy Lee ... saying this month his childhood crush was none other than the drummer's ex, Pamela Anderson!

Brady made the revelation while he was getting a haircut from VicBlends ... on the social media star barber's "DeepCut" podcast.

Vic, who fired questions at the future Hall of Famer for around an hour as he trimmed the former quarterback's hair, asked straight up ... who did TB12 fantasize about when he was a youngster??

Brady paused for a brief moment ... before he admitted it was none other than Anderson.

The 25-year-old scissor wizard -- real name Victor Fontanez -- didn't have much of a clue who that was ... which surprised Brady.

He told the young entrepreneur she was the star of "Baywatch" ... adding, "She was nice!"

He then implored Vic's dad to "show your son" what he was missing.

Tom -- who's now 47 years old -- would have been in his mid-to-late teens at arguably the height of Anderson's acting career ... which means there might have been at least some chance the ex-Patriots signal-caller could have had a realistic shot with her at some point.

But Brady, of course, never ended up on Anderson's radar ... he dated Bridget Moynahan in his 20s ... before he ultimately married Gisele Bundchen in his 30s.

Brady, however, is single now ... and 56-year-old Anderson appears to be as well -- so it ain't too late, we suppose!