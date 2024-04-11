Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Tom Brady Reveals Pamela Anderson Was His Childhood Crush

Tom Brady My Childhood Crush??? Pamela Anderson!!!

Tom Brady Pam Anderson Main
DeepCut with VicBlends/Getty

Believe it or not, there was a point in Tom Brady's life where he wouldn't have minded being more like Tommy Lee ... saying this month his childhood crush was none other than the drummer's ex, Pamela Anderson!

Brady made the revelation while he was getting a haircut from VicBlends ... on the social media star barber's "DeepCut" podcast.

Vic, who fired questions at the future Hall of Famer for around an hour as he trimmed the former quarterback's hair, asked straight up ... who did TB12 fantasize about when he was a youngster??

Brady paused for a brief moment ... before he admitted it was none other than Anderson.

Pamela Anderson Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Pamela Anderson Hot Shots Launch Gallery

The 25-year-old scissor wizard -- real name Victor Fontanez -- didn't have much of a clue who that was ... which surprised Brady.

He told the young entrepreneur she was the star of "Baywatch" ... adding, "She was nice!"

Pam Anderson Baywatch sub_
Getty

He then implored Vic's dad to "show your son" what he was missing.

Tom -- who's now 47 years old -- would have been in his mid-to-late teens at arguably the height of Anderson's acting career ... which means there might have been at least some chance the ex-Patriots signal-caller could have had a realistic shot with her at some point.

Tom Brady side by side
Getty

But Brady, of course, never ended up on Anderson's radar ... he dated Bridget Moynahan in his 20s ... before he ultimately married Gisele Bundchen in his 30s.

Brady, however, is single now ... and 56-year-old Anderson appears to be as well -- so it ain't too late, we suppose!

Tom Brady On The Field
Launch Gallery
Tom Brady On The Field Launch Gallery
Getty

By the way ... Brady -- who retired prior to the 2023 season -- also talked some ball on the pod, and he admitted that if a team needed him in an emergency situation, he would at least think about it!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later