Tom Brady Praises UCLA Softball Star Niece After Historic 62nd Home Run

... 'It Just Runs In The Fam!'

Tom Brady has some competition for best athlete in the family ... 'cause his college softball star niece just launched her 62 home run of her career, good enough to rank her third in UCLA history ... and TB12 is hyped!

The NFL G.O.A.T. gave his niece Maya Brady -- a senior shortstop at UCLA -- a shoutout on Instagram after she smashed two home runs during the 14th-ranked Bruins game against Washington on Sunday.

Maya didn't only lead her Bruins to a 6-0 win over the 8th ranked Husky's, but her two bombs moved her into third place on the all-time home run list at the university, and Uncle Tommy's proud!

"Sorry peeps it just runs in the family," Brady wrote on Sunday. "LFG @mayabrady!"

Of course, Tom's no stranger to records ... but neither is Maya. She was the 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year and the Pac-12 Batting Champion with a .456 average.

Maya, BTW, is the eldest daughter of Tom's older sister, and the softball star has said she views her unc as more of a "father figure."

The 22-year-old also strives to do her best to represent the Brady name.

"It’s just good pressure," Maya told The Athletic. "I love bearing the last name. I’m just really proud of it."