Tom Brady's Niece Launches Two Moonshot Homers In Game, Gets Shoutout From TB12!

Tom Brady's niece continues to destroy Pac-12 softball pitching -- she hit two more monster home runs in a game this week -- and TB12 couldn't have been more proud!!!

Maya Brady has been a star on the softball field for UCLA since arriving on campus in 2019 ... and on Thursday night against Arizona in Tucson, she put on an absolute show at the dish.

For the first time in her career, she hit TWO dingers in one game ... and the second one went so far -- cameras couldn't find its landing spot!!!

And, it didn't take long for Uncle G.O.A.T. to notice ... he joked about the bombs on Twitter early Friday morning -- bringing up Rob Gronkowski's famous April helicopter catch!!

"Hey @RobGronkowski next time you need a ball dropped 600 ft out of the air in Tucson just ask Maya," the Bucs star wrote.

Neat shoutout ... but we're pretty sure more will be necessary from Tom -- 'cause Maya is absolutely killing it in her sophomore season with the Bruins.

She now has 11 home runs on the year to go along with a .343 batting average -- and her team is now 38-3!!!