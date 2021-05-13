Tom Brady's Dad Unloads Smack Talk On Patriots, Bucs Will Win 'Rather Handily'

The New England Patriots just got some serious bulletin board material for their matchup against the Buccaneers ... and it's coming from none other than Tom Brady!!!

... 's dad.

Brady Sr. -- ID'd as "Tom in California" -- was candid about his son's big return to Foxborough when appearing on a local radio show Thursday ... saying he's already drooling at the thought of his son playing against the Pats in Week 4.

"I saw the schedule come out last night and I started salivating when I saw that we play the Patriots in the 4th game of the season," Brady Sr. said on "Zolak & Bertrand" on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

"We’re coming up here to make our record 4-0 after the 4th game. So, pretty fun time!"

It wasn't all smack talk, however -- Brady Sr. softened up and spoke about how it'll be special to return to Gillette Stadium and enjoy being back at their "second home" to watch their "second favorite team."

"It's a game where we get to root against nobody, we get to root for the Patriots, but our most favorite team are the Buccaneers."

And, that's when Brady Sr. dropped one more jab for good measure.

"We expect to beat the Patriots handily, frankly."

It's worth noting -- Brady, Sr. has made it clear he has nothing but love for the Pats and Bill Belichick in the past ... saying it wasn't a "divorce" and more of a "separation."

Of course, the game is already generating a ton of buzz ... with the cheapest tickets selling for more than $1,000!!!

TB12 has also commented on the game ... saying, "It’s like when your high school friends meet your college friends."