Tom Brady Taking New Bucs QB Kyle Trask Under Wing, He Wants Me To Throw With Him!

... He Wants Me To Throw With Him!!!

There will be no Aaron Rodgers/Jordan Love-like drama in Tampa ... 'cause new Bucs rookie QB Kyle Trask says Tom Brady's already offering to be his mentor!!

The former Univ. of Florida signal-caller -- who was drafted in the 2nd round by Tampa Bay last week -- says Brady is already looking to meet him, throw with him and take him under his wing.

New #Bucs QB & 2nd Rd Pick Kyle Trask in an interview w/ the @nflnetwork yesterday says Tom Brady has already reached out to him about getting together to throw... good to see the two getting acquainted 😁



It appears TB12 is on board w/ helping out!

“He actually did reach out to me a couple of days after the draft," Trask said of Brady to NFL Network.

"Just checking in on when I was going to get into town so that we can get together and maybe do some throwing and things like that. That meant a lot to me."

Trask says others in the org. have been equally as welcoming ... telling the Network, "You can definitely tell that they have a great culture and a great group of people just in this building and I can’t wait to get started."

Of course, things aren't always this way in the NFL ... Rodgers and his drama with the Packers after they drafted Love in 2020 certainly highlights that.

But Brady's always made an effort to get along with his backups/potential replacements ... in fact, Jimmy Garoppolo just said this week TB12 really helped him after the Patriots brought him into New England in 2014.