Tom Brady Jokes About Edelman's Retirement ... He Wants To Play With Me In Tampa!!!

... He Wants To Play With Me In Tampa!!!

Did Julian Edelman think about joining Tom Brady with the Bucs before retirement???

Tom's at least joking about it ... saying Thursday, "We know Julian didn't retire. Let's be honest. He's just too scared to tell Bill [Belichick] he wanted to come to Tampa!"

Brady was laughing the entire time he said it -- so it's tough to say if that's actually what went down ... but Thursday's interaction between the two pals and other celebs was hilarious nonetheless!!

The former Patriots teammates joined up with Kevin Hart, Michael Strahan, Mark Wahlberg, Deion Sanders and Kay Adams for a roundtable Zoom call during the NFL draft -- and their entire interaction together was pretty damn funny.

Everyone was ribbin' each other ... but it was Brady's joke that raised eyebrows.

You can see in the clip, after Brady made the comment ... others on the call kind of lost their minds!!

Of course, 34-year-old Edelman said just a few weeks ago Tom and Tampa had NOTHING to do with his retirement ... explaining his injuries just wouldn't allow him to play football any longer.

But, when Hart asked Edelman if he was SERIOUSLY done with football -- Julian didn't exactly give a convincing "no" ... with the receiver winking several times while saying, "I am done."