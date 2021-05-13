Tom Brady's Week 4 Return To New England, Tix For Big Game Going For Absurd Prices!

A ticket to see Tom Brady play against Bill Belichick could cost ya a small fortune ... with even nosebleed seats for TB12's return to New England already running for $1,000-plus!!!

The Tampa Bay Bucs and New England Patriots released their schedules Wednesday evening ... revealing the future Hall of Fame QB will come back to Foxboro in Week 4 on Oct. 3.

The matchup is a HUGE one -- it's already slated for the league's Sunday Night Football tilt that week -- and according to ticket experts, a seat at the game could rival Super Bowl prices.

"It could be close to $1,000 just to get into the nosebleeds upstairs," John Higgins, who owns Higs Tickets, told WBZ this week.

"It could be a record for an NFL game that’s not a Super Bowl."

Popular ticket website, TickPick, backs up Higgins' claims ... the cheapest seat available there is currently selling for over $1,400!!

And, demand is only expected to increase as the game draws closer.

Of course, demand for NFL tickets is already through the roof ... after all, most people have been locked out of stadiums since the 2019 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But still, Brady coming back to the place where he won SIX Super Bowls is historic ... and will clearly cost an arm and a leg to see in person.