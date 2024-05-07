Pamela Anderson Attends First Met Gala Ever, Returns to Wearing Make-Up

This qualifies as a shocker ... Pamela Anderson hit the Met Gala for the very first time ever, and she did it with a little twist – wearing makeup again!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Since last year, the former "Baywatch" star has been going makeup-free – but at Monday night's huge gala at the Metropolitan Museum in NYC – Pam was all dolled up, wearing eyeshadow, mascara, blush and lipstick.

Not to mention, her dress was equally stunning. She rocked a beige Oscar de la Renta gown with a long train while sporting nearly 200 carats of diamonds around her neck. Pam topped it all off with her '90s style feathered 'do.

As you may know ... Pam initially embraced her full-on natural look at the Row Show during Paris Fashion Week in September 2023. Since then, she's continued to go fresh-faced while attending various functions and starring in her 2023 documentary Pamela: A Love Story."

By the way ... Pam was in good company with the rest of A-list women at the event. Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Zendaya and many more.

Meanwhile, Pam was so excited to be in NYC that she literally ran out of the MET, sprinting through Central Park to her favorite spot near the famed Tavern On The Green restaurant.

Play video content