Pamela Anderson Not Interested In 'Baywatch' Reboot

Pamela Anderson isn't slipping into the red bathing suit again for the reimagined "Baywatch" series ... 'cause she's not gonna participate in the upcoming TV reboot, TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … producers working on the reboot have not approached Pam or her team about a potential role in the new FOX series, at least not yet, but even if they do ... we're told she's inclined to turn them down.

In terms of why ... we're simply told Pamela's "Baywatch" days are over, and she doesn't want to revisit it with a cameo or anything else that may be getting kicked around in the writers' room.

Mind you, this isn't mean to stick it to 'Baywatch' -- our sources say there's no bad blood on Pamela's part ... the show is just part of her past and she has no interest in going back down that road.

While Pamela's starring role as C.J. Parker in "Baywatch" helped launch her Hollywood career -- making her a sex icon and an onscreen legend -- she's several chapters ahead in her life at this point ... now focusing on her new beauty line, Sonsie, and other ventures.

The reboot is in the early stages of development at Fremantle and Fox Entertainment ... and it's unclear at this point who will be in the reboot, including old cast members and newbies. Ya gotta figure some of the OGs might come back ... in fact, we know some are down.

Former "Baywatch" stars Nicole Eggert and Brande Roderick told us they haven't been contacted ... but they're both interested in potential roles, if producers come knocking.

While Eggert has shown interest in getting in the mix ... we know for a fact, Pam's passing. C.J. had her time on TV -- and now, it seems like some new blood is needed. BTW, Pam already made a cameo in another 'Baywatch' project ... namely, the 2017 movie reboot.