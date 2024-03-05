Nicole Eggert Hasn't Been Contacted About 'Baywatch' Reboot, Open To Role

Play video content TMZ.com

OG "Baywatch" star Nicole Eggert says she hasn't been contacted about appearing in the upcoming reboot ... but she tells us she's open to a potential gig if producers want her.

Nicole -- who starred as Summer Quinn in the original lifeguard TV show back in the 90s -- tells TMZ … no one has reached out to her about being involved in the reimagined series, which was just recently announced, but there's a few roles she could see for herself.

While Nicole says she definitely won't be putting on the famous red bathing suit and saving lives at the beach ... she does say a small cameo or a minor role as a parent or a senior lifeguard who works behind a desk would be the best potential fit.

Unclear who will be starring as the sexy lifeguards this time -- the show is in the early stages at Freemantle and FOX -- but Nicole says she wants to see Margot Robbie in the reboot.

Another former "Baywatch" babe, Brande Roderick, tells TMZ ... she hasn't been formally contacted about being in the reboot either, though she's open to being involved and has told executive producer Michael Berk she's ready and willing to play someone's mom.

Brande says she hasn't heard about anyone from the OG cast being in the reboot ... but she's excited "Baywatch" is coming back and thinks it's cool younger generations are into the '90s now. Michael wrote scripts for the original series, and now that he's an EP on the reboot -- BR thinks there's a good chance someone from the original will make a cameo.

Whether they end up getting roles or not, Nicole and Brande both tell us the reboot is bringing the cast back in contact with one another, and they're looking forward to what this new reimagination brings. BTW, Nicole and Brande both enjoyed the 2017 "Baywatch" movie, so the OG series has been successfully rebooted ... at least as far as they're concerned.

In the meantime, Nicole says she's focused on her cancer battle and is trying to stay positive and healthy as she goes through chemotherapy treatments.