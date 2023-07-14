Playboy's Pam Anderson-Inspired Contest Draws Hot Models, See Contestants

Playboy is paying homage to Pamela Anderson, with a contest tasking fans/wannabe models with recreating her famous magazine covers and spreads ... and TMZ has the first look at their submissions.

The contest kicked off July 1, in honor of Pam's birthday, and the hotties channeling their best Pamela impressions are from Playboy's creator platform, Centerfolds, which is the magazine's spin on OnlyFans.

Pamela holds the Playboy record with 14 covers -- she first appeared in the mag way back in 1989-- and the contest challenged women to mimic some of Pam's famous shots from the '90s.

The Pam-inspired contest ended this week, and Playboy will be announcing a winner soon ... so in the meantime, here's an inside look at some of the entries.

Sorry folks, this contest does not feature nudity, but check out the gallery -- the pictures are still smoking hot and super tasteful.