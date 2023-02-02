Pamela Anderson Expresses Regret Over Her #MeToo Views

Pamela Anderson has a fresh take on her widely criticized #MeToo comments from years back, and she expressed regrets over her early view of the casting couch.

The "Baywatch" star sat down to chat with Ronan Farrow for Interview Magazine and, in the piece out Wednesday, she said her mom's advice was way off point.

Pam said, "I can even take it a step further. My mother would tell me -- and I think this is the kind of feminism I grew up with -- it takes two to tango. If someone answers the door in a hotel robe and you’re going for an interview, don’t go in. But if you do go in, get the job."

She admitted to Ronan that was "a horrible thing to say, but that's how I was."

As you may recall ... Pam caught a lot of heat when she told Megyn Kelly on the Today Show in 2017, "You know what you’re getting into if you go to a hotel room alone." Of course, Pam was referring to disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, who preyed mostly on actresses at hotels. Pam also revealed to Kelly she survived sexual abuse as a child.

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty in December by a Los Angeles jury in his second sexual assault trial. Weinstein is also already serving a 23-year sentence for a rape conviction in New York.

Pam did give some props to the #MeToo movement during her sit down with Ronan. She said, "Thank God for the #MeToo movement because things have changed and people are much more careful and respectful."