Pamela Anderson Offered Cameo in New 'Baywatch' Doc, But She's In A Different Life Chapter

... No Bad Blood, Just in A New Chapter of Life

A new "Baywatch" documentary is making waves ... mainly because OG cast member Pamela Anderson doesn't make a new cameo in the doc.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... while the doc, which will stream on Hulu, promises a never-before-seen interview with the iconic "Baywatch" babe, Pamela did NOT actually recently sit for an interview with the filmmakers ... despite an offer to participate in the 4-part doc.

That makes her the only original cast member to skip the opportunity to take a trip down memory lane.

Our sources tell us "Baywatch" is part of Pamela's history, and that’s a part of her past that she’s embraced. We're told there's no bad blood or drama between Pamela and the other cast members.

We're told Pamela’s in a different chapter of her life ... and lately has been riding bigger waves with epic opportunities over the last 2 years.

She has 2 films in the pipeline this year, including "The Last Showgirl" ... which is already stirring up Oscar buzz ahead of her Toronto International Film Festival premiere this weekend.

So the doc will end up being a full-on "Baywatch" reunion -- minus Pamela ... with participating cast members including Nicole Eggert, Carmen Electra, Billy Warlock, Jeremy Jackson and others.