'Baywatch' Star Michael Newman Dead at 68 After Parkinson’s Disease Battle

Michael Newman, best known for his role as lifeguard Mike "Newmie" Newman on "Baywatch," has died ... 18 years after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

He died from heart complications Sunday night, surrounded by family and friends -- with the tragic news confirmed Tuesday by his friend Matt Felker, who helmed Hulu's recent "Baywatch" documentary.

Matt told PEOPLE, "I got to see Mike the last time he was conscious, and he looked [at] me and in typical Mike fashion said, 'You're just in time.'" Felker also posted a lengthy tribute to Michael on his IG.

Michael Newman was a staple on the iconic '90s California beach show, appearing in 150 episodes -- the most of anyone in the cast, except David Hasselhoff.

He was famously the only cast member who was a real-life lifeguard ... and he also worked as a firefighter, juggling both jobs while starring on the show. After "Baywatch" wrapped up in 2001, he went back to firefighting full-time, until his retirement.

Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at age 50, and his journey was highlighted in Felker's "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun." He told PEOPLE in August his battle with the disease had given him plenty of time to reflect, and brought him a lot of wisdom.

He spent the last 5 years working with the Michael J. Fox Foundation to raise money for Parkinson's research and find a cure.

Michael is survived by his wife Sarah, their kids Chris and Emily, and their 1-year-old granddaughter, Charlie.

He was 68.