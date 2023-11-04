Michael J. Fox Says He Almost Lost His Hand After Infection

Michael J. Fox's health problems are no secret to the world -- but they're far more dire than just about anyone could've imagined ... 'cause the guy nearly became an amputee.

The beloved actor got into the full extent of his medical hurdles with Town & Country, opening up about just how banged up he's been in recent years ... and revealing that he practically had to have a part of his body surgically removed.

MJF says, "My hand got infected and then I almost lost it. It was a tsunami of misfortune."

The context here is Mike discussing all the injuries he's sustained of late -- including breaking two of his arms, a shoulder, his orbital/cheek bone and one of his hands ... which somehow led to a far more dire diagnosis, albeit ... one that thankfully never fully manifested.

On top of these dings, Michael also underwent surgery in 2018 to have a spinal tumor removed -- which was unrelated to his Parkinson's disease. While rehabbing from that, he suffered a nasty fall ... and says he broke his other arm in the process.

Play video content APRIL 2023 CBS Sunday Morning

In this T&C interview, he continues to reflect on his mortality -- just like he did earlier this year with CBS ... where he said he didn't see himself living past 80.

Here, Mike says ... "One day I’ll run out of gas ... Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn’t be unheard of. And so, no, I don’t fear that."