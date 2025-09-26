Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Carmen Electra Teases Possible Role in 'Baywatch' Series Reboot

Carmen Electra Ready With the Slow-Mo Run ... But Is the Reboot Calling?!?

Carmen Electra’s one of the OG "Baywatch" bombshells ... so naturally, we had to ask if she’s suiting up for the just-announced reboot.

Check out the video ... Carmen tells TMZ she’s actually in talks with the reboot team ... but admits the big question is how much she can really dive in, since hitting the ocean is a total no-go for her.

Catch the full clip … because Carmen explains why she's all about the ocean life, just not the ocean work life.

Still, Carmen says it could be a blast ... she’s got the iconic slow-mo run on lockdown and still rocks that red swimsuit like no time’s passed.

"Baywatch" reboot or not, one thing’s certain ... Carmen’s still a total knockout!

