Farrah Abraham Flaunts Curves in Super High-Cut Swimsuit

Fall is fast approaching and Farrah Abraham is soaking in every drop of sun she can get ... putting her curves on display in an eyebrow-raising swimsuit.

Check it out ... the "Teen Mom" alum hits Malibu, CA for a beach day, where she enjoys the Pacific Ocean in a super high-cut, black-and-white swimsuit.

Farrah -- who has never been afraid to flaunt her curves -- looks happier than ever splashing around in the waves, tossing her platinum locks from side to side. It's giving big "Baywatch" energy, if you ask us.

In fact, the reality TV legend even gives an impromptu photoshoot on a closed lifeguard stand, sticking out her rump -- which has little to no coverage thanks to the thong design of the suit -- for photogs.

We're guessing Farrah hasn't peeped the "keep off" sign, but we digress.

Farrah wraps up the beach day by collecting a few pics for her own camera roll ... you can see her snapping a couple selfies while squatting in the sand. Way to tropic like it's hot, Farrah.

This is the 2nd big outing to the beach for Farrah this month ... however, this fun in the sun had fewer nip slips.